Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Buys 341,200 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 341,200 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group accounts for about 15.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $456,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Berry Global Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2,677.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 194,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

