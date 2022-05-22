Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Sells 176,100 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,100 shares during the period. Service Co. International comprises 5.2% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 1.31% of Service Co. International worth $155,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.76. 1,337,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,394. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $72.07.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

