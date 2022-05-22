TurtleCoin Hits One Day Volume of $51,307.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $757,454.14 and approximately $51,307.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 114,075,753,349 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

