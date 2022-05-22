Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Decreased by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 0.5% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $85.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

