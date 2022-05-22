UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,082 shares during the quarter. UDR accounts for about 3.3% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $364,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,656,000 after purchasing an additional 343,289 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $3,049,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,358,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 201,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of UDR by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 462,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after buying an additional 121,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. 2,081,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,431. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

