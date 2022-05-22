UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 717,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $66,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,774.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $442,963.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,250 shares of company stock worth $4,817,790 over the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of UFPI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 341,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.50 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.