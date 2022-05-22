Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Acquired by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,910 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UA. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Under Armour stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

