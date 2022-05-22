Unifty Hits One Day Trading Volume of $127,761.00 (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $28.49 million and $127,761.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $16.40 or 0.00055736 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.34 or 0.12703338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 420.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00500833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,465.93 or 1.85081747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

