Unifty Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28,923.00 (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $27.14 million and $28,923.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for $15.62 or 0.00052179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.04 or 0.10324177 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 466.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.83 or 0.00490432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.