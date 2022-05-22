Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,983 ($49.10).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULVR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($40.68) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($50.91) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,650 ($45.00) to GBX 3,800 ($46.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($56.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Unilever alerts:

ULVR traded up GBX 65 ($0.80) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,516.50 ($43.35). 4,308,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,547. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.28) and a one year high of GBX 4,388 ($54.09). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,531.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,727.31. The company has a market cap of £89.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.