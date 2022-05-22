Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.48.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $213.58 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

