Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is a provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It offers services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated and value-added services. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is based in WARREN, Mich. “

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ULH. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $636.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.90. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 5.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 12.03%.

In other news, Director Richard P. Urban purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 333.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 374.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 161.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Logistics (ULH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.