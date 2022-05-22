Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) to report sales of $99.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.23 million. Urban Edge Properties reported sales of $94.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will report full year sales of $402.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $398.87 million to $406.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $426.17 million, with estimates ranging from $424.98 million to $427.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Urban Edge Properties.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UE opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.01%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

