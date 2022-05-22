Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Acquired by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

UE stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,247. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

