USDK Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.63 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.15 or 0.12708747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 432.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00500050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,156.17 or 1.84018396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033769 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008800 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.