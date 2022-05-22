VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

VAALCO Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:EGY opened at $6.36 on Friday. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $374.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.78.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 36.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGY shares. TheStreet upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

