Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,527,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000.

VTV stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.08. 2,913,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,981. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

