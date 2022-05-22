VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) to announce $700,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $810,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $5.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $7.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.54 million, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $35.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 16,087.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.77%.

VBIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 509.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63,618 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 24.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

