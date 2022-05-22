Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.14.

VECO stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,594.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.