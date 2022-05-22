Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $286.06.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.51. 956,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,830. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.04 and a 200-day moving average of $227.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 46.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

