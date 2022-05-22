Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.12% of Verisk Analytics worth $779,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

Shares of VRSK opened at $168.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.96 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.17 and its 200-day moving average is $205.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,860 shares of company stock worth $30,934,358 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

