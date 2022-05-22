Vesper (VSP) Price Tops $1.19

Vesper (VSP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00003959 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vesper has traded up 45.7% against the dollar. Vesper has a total market cap of $10.52 million and approximately $42,413.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.00 or 0.12742521 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 462.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00478061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033919 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,820,163 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.