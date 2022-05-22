Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 233.50 ($2.88).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of LON:VMUK traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 141.10 ($1.74). 1,610,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,387. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 176.97. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.69. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.70).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($63,239.64).

About Virgin Money UK (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

