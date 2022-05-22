Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,919,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.20% of Visa worth $849,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.03. 6,966,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,602,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.48.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

