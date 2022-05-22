VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

VTGN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,650. The stock has a market cap of $216.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

