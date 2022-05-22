Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

VTRU opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Vitru has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vitru will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Vitru in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Compass Group LLC lifted its stake in Vitru by 0.7% during the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vitru during the third quarter worth $69,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

