Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “
VTRU opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Vitru has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Vitru in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Compass Group LLC lifted its stake in Vitru by 0.7% during the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vitru during the third quarter worth $69,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.
Vitru Company Profile
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
