Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 225 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.77) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 121.10 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £34.20 billion and a PE ratio of -242.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

