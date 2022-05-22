Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($1.94) to GBX 147 ($1.81) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.11.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

