Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, CMO Joy Corso sold 11,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $229,285.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,452 shares of company stock worth $5,659,077. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at $163,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.29 and a beta of 0.60. Vonage has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

