Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $24.47 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,851,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 356,413 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 77,211 shares during the period. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VOR traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 66,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

