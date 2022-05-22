Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.57.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $119.20. 16,438,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,392,466. The company has a market capitalization of $328.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.92. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

