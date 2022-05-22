Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Decreased by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 344.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $119.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

