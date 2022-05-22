Warburg Research Analysts Give KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) a €65.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KWS opened at €60.30 ($62.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of €65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €68.87. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.40 ($57.71) and a 12 month high of €79.80 ($83.13).

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

