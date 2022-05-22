Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $391.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 853.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 202.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 50.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial (Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.