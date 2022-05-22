Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. UBS Group lowered shares of Workday from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.66.

Shares of WDAY opened at $165.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,659.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Workday by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 3,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Workday by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 9,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 41,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 39,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

