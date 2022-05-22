WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.67. WesBanco reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. 213,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,154. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,328.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,232.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WesBanco by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in WesBanco by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

