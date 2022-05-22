Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:WIW opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 51,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $541,558.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,573,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,612,264.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 135,038 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 90,679 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

