Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.10 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 92,764 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

