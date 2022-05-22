Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.75%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

