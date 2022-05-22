WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in WEX were worth $26,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 472.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 71,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of WEX by 9.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 84,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.69. The stock had a trading volume of 320,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.84. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

