Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $42,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,671 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,590,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $65,015,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after buying an additional 1,393,739 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on WY. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

