WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,760 ($21.70).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMWH. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($26.87) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.68) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.35) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WH Smith currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,074.29 ($25.57).

Shares of SMWH opened at GBX 1,520 ($18.74) on Wednesday. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,809.50 ($22.31). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,465.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,508.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56.

In other news, insider Marion Sears purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($17.60) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($8,801.78).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

