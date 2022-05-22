WHALE Market Cap Tops $20.89 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $2.58 or 0.00008584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $20.89 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WHALE has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.64 or 0.12738053 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 497.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00486730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00033875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000253 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

