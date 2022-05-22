WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.27

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $202.96 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019439 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013521 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

