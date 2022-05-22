Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $16,034.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $128.25 or 0.00436715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.02 or 0.12769286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 413.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00501477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,336.45 or 1.85022489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

