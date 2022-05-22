Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Piper Sandler

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler to $113.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WLL. KeyCorp increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.25.

NYSE WLL opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.92. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

