Widercoin (WDR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Widercoin (WDR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a market cap of $1,200.87 and $2.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.20 or 0.10666030 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 529% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.71 or 0.00485934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033387 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.