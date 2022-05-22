Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 786 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.94. 46,135,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,445,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.09.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

