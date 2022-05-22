Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,792 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.