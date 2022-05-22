Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys 27,159 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,159 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $38,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,326 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,146,000 after acquiring an additional 245,615 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,650,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 106,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after acquiring an additional 658,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. 5,429,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,944,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

